Leaks around the folding Google Pixel phone has gone rather quiet in recent weeks, and it has been suggested that the handset will be pushed back to 2022.

According to reliable leaker Evan Blass however the handset may still be heading to shelves this year.

Heard from someone I trust that the foldable Pixel — codename: Passport, retail branding: unknown — will indeed launch before the end of the year. Apparently they've been working on this device for over two years, and if the P6 is any indication, it'll be worth a look. — E (@evleaks) September 20, 2021

Blass confirmed that the handset’s code-name is Passport, but was not able to say what the retail name will be.

The Passport name was recently confirmed by an examination of the source code of the Android 12 Beta.

The Android 12 Beta references “Oriole” and “Raven,” “Passport” and “Slider”, with the “Oriole” and “Raven” believed to be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The devices use Samsung’s latest modem, and suggests the Passport uses the same Google Tensor processor as the Google Pixel 6. Google has said the Samsung-produced Google Tensor processor will make the Pixel 6 one of the most performant and secure phones in the world.

The Passport is expected to have a 7.6 inch folding screen similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and like that device will also be coated with Ultra-Thin Glass.

Google’s entrance to the foldable market should be a game-changer, with many of the improvements needed to support new form factor expected to trickle down to base Android.