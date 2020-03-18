Google officially entered the Wireless Earbuds race by announcing Google Pixel Buds in October last year. Now, the company is working on updated Pixel Buds, which have recently passed through NCC certification.

Unfortunately, as was the case with WPC certification, the NCC listing reveals no information about the features of Google’s upcoming wireless earbuds. What the listing does reveal is that the second-generation Pixel Buds will fit in a wireless charging case, unlike the first generation Pixel Buds Charging case, which does not support wireless charging.

We currently don’t know much about the upcoming Google’s second-generation wireless earbuds, but as we approach the release date, leaks are expected to surface online and we’ll develop more understanding about specs and features of the upcoming Pixel Buds.

According to previous rumors the upcoming Pixel Buds are likely to be launched in the 3rd quarter of 2020 and will have support for 5W wireless charging. However, these are just rumors at this point in time as we haven’t heard anything from the horse’s mouth.

via MSP