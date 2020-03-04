Google is expected to announce the new update to its Google Pixel Buds in Q3 of 2020. The company announced the original Pixel Buds in October of 2019 and are expected to hit the market soon.

Even before Google could get a hold of the market, the company has started working on the successor to the original Pixel Buds. Earlier today, the upcoming Google Pixel Buds got certification from the Wireless Power Consortium. Unfortunately, the listing on WPC doesn’t reveal much about the earphones apart from the fact that they will come with 5W wireless charging.

We don’t have information on the upcoming Pixel Buds right now as Google is still working on pushing the first ones out to the market. However, we expect more leaks to surface as we get closer to the launch of the Google Pixel Buds. Current rumours point towards an October launch but the Coronavirus outbreak is having a pretty bad effect on tech companies so I won’t be surprised if Google decides to push the launch further.

Source MySmartPrice