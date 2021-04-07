Last month, we reported that Google was working on an affordable variant of the Pixel Buds, called Pixel Buds A. Now, Google has inadvertently revealed the first look of the upcoming affordable earbuds, giving us some insight into what the product will look like.

In an email sent out to those on the Google Nest mailing list, Google has revealed the first look of the dark mint color variant of the Pixel Buds A. The email also includes features that are coming to Google devices(via 9to5google).

From what we can see in the small image, the Pixel Buds A will look very similar to the original Pixel Buds, and this should not surprise our readers as we claimed the same in one of our previous posts. The leaked image also suggests that the charging indicator has shifted its positions — it’s now located at the top, as against the original Pixel Buds.

While the leaked image gives the first look of the Pixel Buds A in a dark mint color, rumor has it the Buds A will also be available in all-white color, similar to Apple’s AirPods.

The price of the affordable Pixel Buds is not known, but it’ll be an affordable alternative to the original Pixel Buds, just like how Pixel 4a is to Pixel 4. The second-generation Pixel Buds is priced at $179, so we can say that Buds A will be cheaper than this.

It’s not exactly clear as to when Google will launch Buds A, but the fact that it’s recently listed on the FCC hints that Google could launch the earbuds sooner rather than later. Various news outlets are also predicting that the affordable Pixel Buds could launch alongside the rumored Pixel 5a.

However, Google has so far remained silent about the release date of the affordable Buds A. So, we expect the company to make an official announcement about the release soon. Rest assured, you’ll keep you updated about all the latest developments regarding the Pixel Buds A.