Google is gearing up for the launch of Pixel 6a, but before that, we’re getting some information about the Pixel 6 successor, Pixel 7, from leaker Yogesh Brar.

According to the leaker, the alleged Pixel 7 series won’t be a significant upgrade over its predecessor in terms of camera specifications. The leaker says the rumored Pixel 7 may have the same optics as the Pixel 6.

However, the camera performance in the Pixel 7 series is expected to be superior to the Pixel 6. And this will be possible because of the software tweaks and not the camera hardware.

Google Pixel is known for its excellent camera performance. It brings serious competition to the market, and it manages to beat iPhone and Galaxy S phones in camera performance despite being a cheaper model than them. Google would love to enjoy the lead in camera performance in the future too.

What will be interesting to see is whether the Pixel 7 will continue the trend of the Pixel being one of the best camera phones.

As for details related to release and specifications, we haven’t heard anything yet. But we’ll surely get more information related to the Pixel 6 successor as we approach its official release date.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a is releasing next month, and we are already hearing that it is equally as powerful as the original Pixel 6 phone while being cheaper. The 6a also shares a similar design as the original Pixel 6. So, a lot of users might find the 6a an overall better value-for-money product than the Pixel 6.

We will most likely see the same optics on the Pixel 7/ 7 Pro that Pixel 6/ 6 Pro had. Sensors might get see some optimization, rest of the magic will be done by software — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 14, 2022

You can check out the leaked specifications of Pixel 6a below.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6A RUMORED SPECIFICATIONS

Google Pixel 6a will reportedly feature a 6.2-inch flat OLED display with a single centered punch-hole camera. The 6a is also expected to have dual rear cameras and a single LED flash. Rumor has it that the Google Pixel 6a will use the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor as the original Pixel 6.

The tipster hasn’t given us the complete information about the specs of the smartphone. For example, details related to cameras and processors are not known. But it’s being said that the company might use the Tensor GS101 chipset in the phone. It’s expected to be available in 6GB or 8GB of RAM with up to 128GB of storage. Other features include a USB Type-C and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Pixel 6a is expected to go official on May 11, but it is said to be available from July 28 in most markets.