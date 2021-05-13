Upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro renders leaked online

Today, renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro smartphones were leaked online. As you can see from the image above, the Pixel 6 smartphones will feature a unique design on the back with a big horizontal camera bump. The Google Pixel 6 will have a dual camera setup and the Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a triple camera setup.

On the front of the device, you have a thin bezel display, a single selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Based on the reports from 9to5Google, these Pixel 6 smartphones will be powered by the Whitechapel GS101 chip which was designed by Google in partnership with Samsung. You can learn more about the Whitechapel chip here.

Source: Jon Prosser