Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are now in the hands of those who pre-ordered it early, and both the devices are receiving a positive response from the users as well as critics. However, the Pixel 6 series might upset a lot of users because of its slow charging speeds.

According to Google, both Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes when using a 30W charger, and that led people to think that both the devices might have support for 30W fast charging technology. But it’s a bit complicated than that.

Various publishers have tested the charging speeds of the new Pixel series, and it’s found that it took longer to charge up the battery as compared to Google’s claims. In Android Authority’s testing, Google Pixel 6 Pro was able to hit a max charging rate of 22W, while Google’s claim was that it would provide a charging speed of up to 30W. The charging speed of 22W was achieved using the official charger recommended by the company. The test also found that the charging speed dropped considerably after the battery went from 0 to 50%.

To put it into perspective, the Pixel 6 Pro, which has a 5000 mAh battery, took 110 minutes to make the battery go 0 to 100 percent. For the sake of comparison, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which offers a charging speed of 25W, can fully charge the same 5000 mAh battery in almost half of that time.

In Google’s defense, the company never claimed that Pixel 6 and 6 Pro would offer a charging speed of 30W. And as 9to5google has explained, one of the reasons Google is limiting the speeds is that the company may want to keep the battery healthy for a longer period of time. Mind you, the Pixel 6 series offers up to five years of software support.

We haven’t heard anything about the charging speeds from Google as yet, but if the company comes with an explanation as to why it did so, we’ll apprise you of it.