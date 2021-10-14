One of the advantages of buying a Pixel phone is that you get software support for a long time, and more importantly, you get them in a timely manner. However, when it comes to software support, it’s Samsung that promises to deliver updates for four years, which is more than what others are currently offering. This may change soon as Google will reportedly push four major Android updates to the Pixel 6 series and one year of extended security updates—that’s five years of software support if you do the math.

Rumors of the Pixel 6 getting five years of software support have been doing the rounds for the last couple of days, but we didn’t have the clarity on what the rumors actually mean until reliable tipster SnoopyTech did the hard work for us. Confirming the rumors to be true, the tipster says that Google Pixel 6 series will get four OS upgrades and five years of security patches. The tipster also claims that multiple sources verified the information.

However, we don’t know whether the new update scheme covers old Pixel smartphones as well. But as for the Pixel 6 series, it will get Android 13, 14, 15, 16, and it’s expected that Google will deliver these updates in a timely manner, thus continuing the tradition.

If Google manages to pull it off, the company will have an edge over its competitors like Samsung primarily because of two reasons: Samsung currently offers two to three major updates to some of its Galaxy smartphones and four years of security patches, and the other reason is that Samsung has earned notoriety in delaying the delivery of security patches. Pixel smartphones are unlikely to face any of the issues.

Meanwhile, Google will hold a special event on October 19 to launch a plethora of new devices, including Pixel 6, the new Pixel Watch, new Nest speakers. Rumors also suggest that Google also has plans to showcase the much-hyped Pixel Fold at the event. Of course, only time will tell whether these rumors are true.

via 9to5google