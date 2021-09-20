Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro pass through FCC, launch likely in October

Google’s upcoming flagship Pixel series, the Pixel 6, has recently got the approval from FCC, an independent body that regulates communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable across the United States. The FCC approval suggests that we’re quite close to the official launch of the Pixel 6 series. The approval may also give life to the rumors of an October 19 launch date.

For the Google Pixel 6 Pr0, GLU0G and G8VOU are the listed models, and for the Pixel 6 Pro, the listed models are G9S9B and GB7N6(via 9to5google). The listing doesn’t reveal key details about the specifications of the smartphones, but it does confirm 5G mmWave support for both Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. It also confirms NFC, wireless power transfer (wireless charging), UWB, and WiFi 6E.

Even though Google hasn’t announced the official launch date of the Pixel 6 series, the company has already started releasing advertisements for smartphones on various platforms. While the advertisements give us closer look at what the Pixel 6 series looks like, the company doesn’t want to provide the details of the specifications this early. But thanks to previous rumors, we already know some key specs about the upcoming Pixel 6.

GOOGLE PIXEL 6 RUMORED SPECS

Google Pixel 6 is rumored to feature a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display, in the top middle of which a single punch-hole cutout resides. It’s currently not known whether or not the display will have support for a high refresh rate. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by Google’s own Tensor chip coupled with 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone rocks a triple camera setup, a primary wide-angle camera, a periscope telephoto camera, and an unknown camera, which are accompanied by an LED flash. The camera module also includes 50MP primary and 12MP Ultra-wide cameras. For taking selfies, you get a 12MP front-facing selfie camera.

Other features include dual stereo speakers, wireless charging, a 4614mAh battery, IP68 dust and water protection, an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Google Pixel 6 series is expected to launch on October 19.