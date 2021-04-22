Google Pixel 5a hasn’t been cancelled, unlike what rumors suggested. Google confirmed that it’d release the Pixel 5a later this year in the USA and Japan. And while it looks like we’re still a few months away from the release, rumors about the details of the smartphone started surfacing a long time ago. And now, we just got to know which processor the 5a will be based on.

Dylan Roussel recently dug deep into the files of Android 12 Developer Preview 3 and found mentions of “Barbet,” which happens to be the codename for the Pixel 5a. Associated with the codename was “sm7250,” which is the part number for the Snapdragon 765G chip. Clearly, it’s solid evidence to make us believe that the Pixel 5a will be based on the Snapdragon 765G(via 9to5google).

We already know from the leaked renders of the Pixel 5a that the smartphone will look very similar to its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G. But apart from the design, the chipset that powers the Pixel 4a 5G will also power the upcoming 5a smartphone. And this goes to show that the similarities between the two devices go beyond the design.

Previous rumors suggest that the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ flat display and will measure 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and quite a large chin.

The smartphone is said to rock a dual-camera housed in a square camera bump, though the camera resolutions are unknown at this point in time. Also, the camera bump will include a flash and a Phase Detection Autofocus sensor. Google is using a single selfie camera located at the top left corner in a punch hole. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the resolution of the selfie camera.

Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor. Meanwhile, you can know more about the Pixel 5a by clicking here.