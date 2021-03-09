Back in August last year, Google launched the Pixel 4a smartphone, but it seems that its successor, that is the Pixel 5a, won’t wait till August to see the light of the day. According to reliable tipster Jon Prosser, Google will launch the Pixel 5a smartphone in the month of June. To be more specific, the Pixel 5a smartphone will debut on June 11.

However, the tipster didn’t share the details of when the smartphone will be available for pre-order, nor does he share any information on the availability of the smartphone. But luckily, we know quite a lot about the specs of the smartphone, thanks to the previous leaks.

Previous leaks suggest the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.2? OLED FHD+ flat display and will measure 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and quite a large chin. The smartphone is said to rock a dual-camera housed in a square camera bump, though the camera resolutions are unknown at this point in time. Also, the camera bump will include a flash and what the tipster claims to be a Phase Detection Autofocus sensor. Google is using a single selfie camera located at the top left corner in a punch hole. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the resolution of the selfie camera. Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor.

Google has another product in the pipeline — the second-generation Pixel Buds. If Jon Prosser is to be believed, the second-generation Pixel Buds will launch in mid-April. Unfortunately, the exact release date is not known, yet. Worse, we don’t have much information about the specs of Google’s upcoming truly wireless earbuds.

Meanwhile, if you’re already using Google Pixel 4a., let’s know what improvements you want to see in its successor? Also, let’s know if you’re excited about the second-generation Pixel Buds, down in the comments.