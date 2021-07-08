Rumors were rife about the uncertainty with regards to the launch of the Pixel 5a smartphone, which Google denied later reiterating their commitment to launching the Pixel 4a successor. And now, it seems that we’re getting close to the launch as three Pixel 5a models — G1F8F, G4S1M, and GR0M2 — have appeared on the FCC certification site.

Of the three models that appeared on the FCC site, GR0M2 has already been confirmed to be a model number for the Pixel 5a smartphone. Besides model numbers, the FCC document doesn’t give any key details about the Pixel 5a smartphone. However, 9to5google has revealed key findings from the document: one Pixel 5a model with more sub-6 GHz 5G bands support, while the other is missing out on CDMA.

2 new Google FCC phone certifications: A4RG1F8F & A4RG4S1M (both Qualcomm SoC). "FCC ID: A4RG1F8F (original model: G1F8F) and FCC ID: A4RG4S1M (variant model: GR0M2, G4S1M) are HW identical except components depopulated for FR1 n41." pic.twitter.com/vyxcOqGsLe — cstark27 (@Cstark_27) July 8, 2021

Since the 5a has visited the FCC site, we’re expecting the smartphone to launch in a month or two. But at a time when the industry is facing an acute global chip shortage, a delay of a month or two should not surprise anyone.

Google Pixel 5a rumored specs

According to previous leaks, the Pixel 5a will feature a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ flat display and will measure 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm. The display is surrounded by thin bezels and quite a large chin. Powering the smartphone will be the Snapdragon 765G chip.

The smartphone is said to rock a dual-camera housed in a square camera bump, though the camera resolutions are unknown at this point in time. Also, the camera bump will include a flash and what the tipster claims to be a Phase Detection Autofocus sensor. Google is using a single selfie camera located at the top left corner in a punch hole. Unfortunately, we don’t know anything about the resolution of the selfie camera.

Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor.