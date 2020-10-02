Google announced the Google Pixel 5 a few days ago, and with a great screen and Google’s camera magic, plus their promise of 3 years of support one would expect the handset to do well.

It turns out however Google does not have quite as high hopes, as Nikkei revealed that Google plans to sell less than 1 million Pixel 5 handsets over the next 3 months of 2020.

In total Google has only manufactured 3 million Pixel handsets (Pixel 4A, 4A (5G) and Pixel 5), with initial production of only 800,000 flagship Google Pixel 5 handsets.

Google has failed to hit its own targets last year, shipping only 7.2 Pixel handsets vs its target of 8-10 million. This was however up from 4.7 million in 2018.

Due to COVID-19 however 2020 has been off to a bad start, with only 1.5 million Pixel handsets shipping in H1 2020.

“Google gave a relatively conservative order forecast this year because its flagship Pixel 4 did not sell well last year, and because COVID-19 is causing their team to stay on the safe side concerning handsets for now,” a source close to Google told Nikkei.

While its handset sales are not doing well, Google has however expanded aggressively into the smart home market with its Nest speakers and Nest WIFI, announcing a slew of devices recently.

“We previously thought 5G could become a new growth momentum for smartphone sales this year, but as the coronavirus outbreak hit the world, all the 5G infrastructure commitment has significantly slowed worldwide,”

“During the pandemic, people will buy other devices like notebooks, TVs and daily necessities rather than upgrade consumer electronics such as smartphones, which most people already have,” said Joey Yen, an analyst with IDC. “We don’t see special excitement for the smartphone market this year.”

The Google Pixel 5 comes with a 6-inch OLED HDR display with 90Hz refresh rate for great visual experience. To offer great everyday performance, the Pixel 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Pixel 5 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The 12.2 MP dual pixel main camera with OIS and the 16MP Ultra-wide angle camera will allow you to capture great photos in all lighting conditions.

Google also announced the following new camera features that will be available in Pixel 5.

Ultrawide lens for ultra awesome shots: With a new ultrawide lens alongside the standard rear camera, you’ll be able to capture the whole scene. And thanks to Google’s software magic, the latest Pixels still get our Super Res Zoom. So whether you’re zooming in or zooming out, you get sharp details and breathtaking images.

Better videos with Cinematic Pan: Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 come with Cinematic Pan, which gives your videos a professional look with ultrasmooth panning that’s inspired by the equipment Hollywood directors use.

Night Sight in Portrait Mode: Night Sight currently gives you the ability to capture amazing low-light photos—and even the Milky Way with astrophotography. Now, these phones bring the power of Night Sight into Portrait Mode to capture beautifully blurred backgrounds in Portraits even in extremely low light.

Portrait Light: Portrait Mode on the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 lets you capture beautiful portraits that focus on your subject as the background fades into an artful blur. If the lighting isn’t right, your Pixel can drop in extra light to illuminate your subjects.

New editor in Google Photos: Even after you’ve captured your portrait, Google Photos can help you add studio-quality light to your portraits of people with Portrait Light, in the new, more helpful Google Photos editor.

Unfortunately, the Pixel 5 only comes with a 4080 mAh battery. You can only expect it to last for a day after a full charge. The Pixel 5 also supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The Pixel 5 5G will cost $699 and you can pre-order it today. When you purchase Pixel 5, you’ll also get Stadia and YouTube Premium trial for 3 months, 100 GB of storage with Google One for 3 months and Google Play Pass and Gold/Silver Status on Play Points.