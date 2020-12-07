Many of the Pixel 5 features are now rolling out to older Pixel devices

Google today announced the roll out of December update for Pixel devices. With this update, many of the new features launched with the Pixel 5 smartphones are now rolling out to Pixel 3 and newer devices. You can find the list of new features below.
- Hold for Me, which helps save you time when you’re put on hold by a business. Available for Pixel owners in the U.S. in English, Google Assistant waits on the line for you and lets you know when someone’s ready to talk.
- Extreme Battery Saver: When this is turned on, it lets your Pixel automatically limit some apps and only run the essentials so your battery lasts as long as possible.
- While Duo screen sharing in one-to-one calls is already available, screen sharing is also becoming available in group calls, too, so long as you’re using Wi-FI or a 5G connection.
- A redesigned, more helpful editor in Google Photos with a new tab that gives you suggestions powered by machine learning that are tailored to the picture you’re editing.
- Adaptive Sound improves the sound quality of your phone speaker based on your surroundings.
- The GPS on Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) is now more accurate when you’re on foot.
- Your Pixel can also now detect if you’re viewing a website or app in a different language and translate it using Google Lens.
- Additional improvements to Adaptive Battery for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) can automatically save even more power if a user is likely to miss their next charge, keeping the device powered even longer.
- Adaptive Charging helps preserve battery health over time by dynamically controlling how quickly a Pixel device charges.
- And for Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) owners, our new Adaptive Connectivity feature helps you get the most out of your battery by automatically switching from 5G to 4G based on the app you’re using.
- Now you can personalize your home screen with new icons, grid views and app shapes, or even choose custom wallpapers of famous artworks provided by cultural institutions from around the world on Google Arts & Culture (wallpapers coming soon directly into the wallpaper categories in settings).
- Now you can select all the songs you heard while you were driving or watching TV and export them to a playlist in YouTube Music.
Source: Google
