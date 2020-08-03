Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G smartphones coming this fall

by Pradeep

 

Along with the launch of Google Pixel 4a smartphone, Google today also announced that Pixel 4a (5G) and Google Pixel 5 smartphones will be coming this fall. Both the smartphones with 5G will make streaming videos, downloading content and playing games on Stadia or other platforms faster and smoother.

Google also revealed that Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available starting at $499 in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia. In the coming months, Google will share more info on these new devices.

Source: Google

