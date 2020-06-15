Google Pixel 4a was supposed to be launched at the Google I/O event, but since the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 4a didn’t see the light of the day. Various rumors have since then been surfacing regarding the release date — some rumors suggested that it’ll be launched in May, which clearly wasn’t the case, but it’s later learned that we might see the smartphone finally hitting the market in June. However, a few weeks ago, reports suggested that the release date has now been shifted to July 13.

And now, we’re again hearing a new release date — this time it’s coming from reliable tipster Jon Prosser. According to the tipster, Google is still planning to announce the Pixel 4a in July, but the “Just Black” model will be launching on October 22. The tipster also claims that Google has removed the “Barely Blue” variant of the Pixel 4a.

We’re not quite sure why Google pushed the release to October, but it might be due to the supply chain disruption caused by the pandemic. Either way, this is definitely disappointing to all those who have been waiting for the Pixel 4a to arrive soon.

Where’s Pixel 4a? Here’s an update: AGAIN, it seems Google has delayed Pixel 4a ????? Announcement still happening on July 13 But in the system, it’s listed that the “Black” model now launching October 22 ? “Barely Blue” has been removed entirely… I’ll keep you updated. ????? https://t.co/UgsWJrYK4U pic.twitter.com/TX209u9Jqb — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

The Google Pixel 4a is rumored to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor is expected to be available only in one storage option that’s 128GB. Rumor also has it that it’ll come with the Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, and it could feature a 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Further, the 4a is expected to pack a 3,080mAh battery and will have support for dual-SIM.

Talking about the camera, it’ll feature a 12.2MP rear-facing sensor with OIS and EIS, and the front-facing camera, an 8MP sensor, which is going to be similar to what we find in the Pixel 3a.

How many of you’re waiting for the Pixel 4a to arrive in the market? Let us know down in the comments section.