Amazon is offering a handsome discount of $251 on the unlocked Pixel 4 XL smartphone(renewed). The price of the Google Pixel smartphone is now at $327.87(was at $580) at Amazon. So if you do the math, you’re getting a massive $251.62 discount on Google the 4 XL.

Pixel 4 XL is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. The smartphone has a dual-camera setup on the back that will allow you to take great photos.

Unique features of Pixel 4 XL:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night Sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the Milky Way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google Assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

A new way to control your phone. Quick Gestures let you skip songs and silence calls – just by waving your hand above the screen.

End the robocalls. With Call Screen, the Google Assistant helps you proactively filter our spam before your phone ever rings.

You can buy the Pixel 4 XL smartphone at a discounted price here from Amazon.