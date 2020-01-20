Pixel 4 series of smartphones has been critiqued for both being too expensive in comparison to rival Android phones and at the same time not offering as much in terms of spec value to offset the cost. This no longer holds true as you can now buy the Pixel 4 handset at an incredibly low price.

The price of the Just Black 64GB Google Pixel 4 smartphone is now as low as $578(was at $799) at Amazon and if you do the math, you’ll get $220 off Google Pixel 4 smartphone. The price of the Pixel 4 smartphone fell to an all-time low for the second time since launch.

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. These devices have a dual-camera setup on the back that will allow you to take great photos.

Unique features of Pixel 4 series:

Point and shoot for the perfect photo. Capture brilliant color and control the exposure balance of different parts of your photos.

Get the shot without the flash. Night sight is now faster and easier to use it can even take photos of the milky way.

Get more done with your voice. The new Google assistant is the easiest way to send texts, share photos, and more.

A new way to control your phone. Quick gestures let you skip songs and silenced calls – just by waving your hand above the screen.

End the robocalls. With call screen, The Google assistant helps you proactively filter Our spam before your phone ever rings.

You can buy the Pixel 4 smartphone here from Amazon.