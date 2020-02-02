If you want to get a real taste of Google’s Android, you’ll have only one choice and that is Google Pixel. The Pixel lineup showcases the best of Android and the best part is you don’t have to spend $1,000 for that, thanks to the mid-range Pixel phones, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL. Now, what is even more exciting is the fact that the Google Pixel 3a price has come down to Black Friday’s price at Best Buy.

The Pixel 3a is now available at a price point of $299.99, down from $399.99 at Best Buy. You can also get a free $100 bonus gift card if you active your Pixel 3a with Sprint or Verizon. Effectively, you’re saving $200 on the Pixel 3a purchase.

Google Pixel 3a is a mid-range smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The primary camera is a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor just like the Pixel 3. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Pixel 3a Features:

Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+.

Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

The Google assistant is the easiest way to get things done – including screening calls.

Fast Charging battery delivers up to 7 hours of use with just a 15-minute charge.

Comes with 3 years of OS and security updates and the custom-built Titan M chip.

Switch seamlessly and keep all your stuff. Plus your favorite Google apps are built in.

You can buy the Pixel 3a smartphone here from Best Buy.