The Pixel 3a(renewed) is now available at a price point of $109, down from $139 at Amazon.

Google Pixel 3a is a mid-range smartphone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage. The primary camera is a 12.2-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor just like the Pixel 3. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Pixel 3a Features:

Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+.

Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

The Google assistant is the easiest way to get things done – including screening calls.

Fast Charging battery delivers up to 7 hours of use with just a 15-minute charge.

Comes with 3 years of OS and security updates and the custom-built Titan M chip.

Switch seamlessly and keep all your stuff. Plus your favorite Google apps are built in.

You can buy the Pixel 3a smartphone here from Best Buy.