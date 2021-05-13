Google Pixel 3 64GB is now down to its lowest price ever at Woot. The smartphone is now available for just $159.99, down from $399.99, in the US. The Pixel 3 is compatible with most major US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Google Pixel 3 features:

Capture the perfect shot every time, get things done with the Google Assistant,1 enjoy an all-day battery, and more.

Get everyone in the picture with Group Selfies—no selfie stick required. Snap portraits like a pro with Portrait Mode. Capture smiles, not blinks, for a great photo every time.

Pixel 3 comes with a battery that charges fast and wirelessly and lasts all day. It’s even smart enough to limit battery usage for the apps you don’t use often to keep you going longer.

Get help from the Google Assistant: reserve a table at your favorite restaurant, buy tickets, get commute times, weather info, and more—all with a simple squeeze, or just by using your voice.

Screen spam, scams, and other nuisance calls. Get real-time transcription and block unwanted callers so you’ll never hear from them again.

Search what you see with Google Lens to look up clothing and home decor, copy and translate text, and identify landmarks, plants, and animals.

