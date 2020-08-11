Google launches new virtual visiting cards feature on Google Search

Google India today announced a new feature called people cards. People cards are like virtual visiting cards, people can highlight their existing online presence and other information about themselves that they want others to know. Once the people card is created, when someone searches your name, your information will be presented at the top of search results page.
For the millions of influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered, we hope this new Search feature will help the world find them.
Here’s how Google people card works:
- Sign into your Google Account, then simply search for your name or “add me to Search” and tap the prompt that appears.
- To start building your people card, you can choose to include the image from your Google account, add a description of yourself, links to your website or social profiles, and, if you want, a phone number or email address.
- Only one people card is allowed per Google Account, and a phone number is required to authenticate the account.
- If you come across low quality information or a card that you believe was created by an impersonator, you can tap the feedback link and raise your complaint to Google.
- If you no longer want your people card to appear in Search, you can delete it at any time.
Source: Google
