Google launches new virtual visiting cards feature on Google Search

Deals

Deal Alert: You can now save big on the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker If you’re someone who’s on the lookout for a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has an excellent sound quality and offers great battery life, look no further than...

Reviewed: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live vs Airpods Pro Samsung launched its instantly iconic Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headset on the 5th, and the reviews have already started trickling in. CNET gave the device a good going-over and found them di...

Deal Alert: Save $500 on Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM... Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is Microsoft’s 3rd-gen Surface Laptop and it’s also the first Surface Laptop that comes with the USB Type-C port. It comes with the latest Intel proces...

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 pre-order at Microsoft Store comes with $150 Sam... Yesterday Samsung officially launched the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. Today Microsoft has opened pre-orders for the unlocked version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, with shipmen...

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and receive a free £50 Samsung Wireless ... Today Samsung launched its instantly iconic Samsung Galaxy Buds Live truly wireless headsets, with pre-orders opening immediately. The headsets are retailing for £179 in the UK, which is ra...

Deal Alert: Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Laptop with Intel i5, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $47... You can now get the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14-inch laptop with 1oth gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $479 (was $799). It also comes with a USB-C port with power delivery...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 is $270 cheaper today Back in May, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. While Book 3 might not be the best in terms of raw power, its uniqueness, and the fa...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Dock 2 is now available at a record low price Lack of ports is one of the downsides of the thin and lightweight laptops and the same holds true for Microsoft’s Surface devices. Nevertheless, lack of ports in Surface devices is not...

Deal Alert: ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop with full HD display, AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB ... If you are looking for an entry-level laptop that offers great value for your money, check out this new deal from Walmart. You can now get the ASUS VivoBook 14 laptop for just $399 from Walm...