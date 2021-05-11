Google Pay now allows U.S. users to send money to Google Pay users in India and Singapore

Google today announced that Google Pay users in the U.S. can now send money to Google Pay users in India and Singapore. Google has enabled this feature through the new integration with Western Union and Wise. By the end of the year, Google Pay users in the US will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise.

Here’s how you can send money to users in India and Singapore:

To send money internationally, start by searching for the Google Pay user you want to send money to, tap “Pay,” and select either Western Union or Wise.

From there, you simply follow the steps to complete the payment.

From now until June 16, Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay, and Wise will make the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500.

Source: Google