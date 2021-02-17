Google announces the ability to pay for street parking and transit fares right from Google Maps

Google today announced the ability to pay for street parking and transit fares right from Google Maps using Google Pay. Thanks to partnerships with parking solutions providers Passport and ParkMobile, you can pay your meter right from driving navigation in Maps. Pay for parking roll out starts today on Android in 400+ cities in the U.S, (including Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Washington D.C, and more) with iOS coming soon.

Here’s how it works:

Simply tap on the “Pay for Parking” button that appears as you near your destination.

Then enter your meter number, the amount of time you want to park for, and tap “Pay.”

Need to add more time to your meter? Easily extend your parking session with just a few taps

Google today also announced that it is expanding the ability to pay for transit fares for over 80 transit agencies around the world. Here’s how it works:

When you get transit directions, you’ll see the option to pay with your phone with the credit or debit cards already linked to your Google Pay account.

In places like the San Francisco Bay Area, you’ll also be able to buy a digital Clipper card directly from Google Maps.

Once you’ve purchased your fare, all you need to do is tap your phone on the reader or show your digital ticket to breeze on board.

Source: Google