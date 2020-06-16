Parallels and Google have partnered to bring full-featured Windows applications to enterprises and cloud workers using Chrome Enterprise this fall.

Parallels’ software solutions make it simple for enterprises, businesses, organizations and individuals to access and use the applications and files they need on any device or operating system.

The partnership between Parallels and Google will empower enterprises to:

Seamlessly add full-featured Windows apps (which Google calls ‘legacy applications‘), including Microsoft Office, to Chromebook Enterprise devices

Enable efficient, productive and collaborative work anytime from anywhere

Eliminate additional hardware costs and minimize total cost of ownership (TCO)

Parallels is working with the Chrome OS team on “new ways to make sure every company can benefit from the velocity created by supporting a cloud workforce.”

Google says they will release more information over the coming months.