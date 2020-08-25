After some months in development, Google has finally officially announced its Tag Groups feature for Chrome.

Google says its new Tab groups will help you visually distinguish your tabs by topic or task—like work or shopping—or even priority. With the new feature, you can collapse and expand your tab groups, so it’s easier to see the ones you need to access.

Google also announced a number of other improvements including:

10% faster website loading

New touch-friendly tabs for tablet mode that are larger and more practical to organize, and hide when you don’t need them.

On Android, a reminder to switch to an existing ab if you start typing out the address of a website you have already loaded.

Tab previews, where you can hover over a tab and quickly see a thumbnail preview of the page. This is useful when you have lots of tabs that look the same.

Fill out and save PDFs in Chrome – Over the next few weeks, you’ll be able to fill out PDF forms and save them with your inputs, directly from Chrome. If you open the file again, you can pick up where you left off.

Improved URL sharing for Android users. You can also print the page or generate a QR code to scan or download. This new QR code feature is also rolling out to Chrome on desktop and can be accessed from a new QR icon in the Chrome address bar.

The new features should start rolling out to Chrome Beta in the next few weeks