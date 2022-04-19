On April 11, Google silently launched the highly-anticipated “Switch to Android” iOS app on the App Store. Users, however, weren’t able to discover the app automatically or even find it through search as the launch wasn’t really official. Now, those who want to try it will finally be able to access it with its official rollout in public last April 18. Google says that it expects to reach 100% of users over the following weeks.

The Switch to Android app promises seamless import of files (like photos, videos, contacts, and calendar events) from iOS to Android devices. This is a good option for those planning to jump from one system to another since, as the app mentions, it won’t require “fussy cables.” It works just like the old process where the Google Drive iOS app would require you to back up your files. However, Google promises that the process would be “faster, more streamlined” with this option. It also supports the same data types that Google Drive iOS app can handle, but the company promises that it has plans to expand the support to other data types in the coming months.

Moreover, the app gives important information about the other things users need to manage when switching to new Android devices. It includes turning off the iMessage to let you receive texts using the new Android device.

Meanwhile, the Switch to Android app will only support Pixel Android devices in the meantime, but Google says that the coverage will widen at a later date.