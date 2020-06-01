Google announces several new features coming to Pixel smartphones

Google today announced the next major feature update for Pixel smartphones. This update includes features like new bedtime feature, improved Adaptive Battery, and more. Find more details about the new features below.

Improved Adaptive Battery:

The Adaptive Battery feature in Pixel devices learns about your frequently used apps and reduces power to the rarely used ones. With this update, Adaptive Battery on Pixel 2 and newer devices can predict when your battery will run out and further reduce background activity to keep your Pixel device last longer on the available battery.

Bed time feature:

The new bedtime feature in Clock app will allow users to keep track of their sleep schedule. Users will also get information on how much time they are spending awake and on which apps. In the morning, they can wake up with their favorite track or with a gradually brighter screen with Sunrise Alarm.

Personal Safety:

The Personal Safety app launched with Pixel 4 devices will be now available on all Pixel deviecs. Also, the car crash detection feature is coming to Pixel 3. In addition, Google today announced the following new features for the Personal Safety app.

New feature called safety check schedules a check-in from the app at a later time. For example if you’re about to go on a run or hike alone, safety check will make sure you made it back safely. If you don’t respond to the scheduled check-in, the app will alert your emergency contacts.

In the event that you need immediate help or are in a dangerous situation, emergency sharing notifies all of your emergency contacts and shares your real-time location through Google Maps so they can send help or find you.

Google Recorder improvements:

You can now start a recording in the Recorder app through the Google Assistant. You can just say “Hey Google, start recording my meeting,” or “Hey Google, show me recordings about dogs.” You can also save a transcript directly to Google Docs for easy sharing.

