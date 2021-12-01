Google announces several new features coming to Android

Google today announced several new features coming to Android devices. Some of the new features include Family Bell, three new widgets, new Memories in Google Photos, Android Auto improvements, ability to use your phone as a car key and more. Read about these features in detail below.
Keep your family on track with Family Bell
Family Bell helps you and your family stay on track with your daily schedules, wherever you may be. Whether you set up Family Bell on your Android phone, home speaker or smart display, bells and notifications will alert you and your family when it’s time for important moments throughout the day. Family members will also be able to set bells on their own devices so they can stay on top of their individual goals too. Family Bell is always easy to edit, manage and customize from your selected device.
New Google widgets
- Keep that holiday reading within easy reach, access your full library of books and even keep track of your audiobook progress with the new Google Play Books widget.
- Enjoy your favorite holiday tunes with the new YouTube Music widget — it puts playback controls and recently played tracks right on your Home screen.
- Feel closer to your family, friends, and favorite furballs. Starting to roll out next week, the new Google Photos People & Pets widget puts your family on your Home screen. Simply select a few faces and an appropriate frame, then the widget will do the rest, decorating your Home screen with your nearest and dearest.
Relive festive memories in Google Photos
Android Auto improvements
- You can now set Android Auto to launch automatically when you connect your Android phone to your compatible car to stay connected on every drive.
- With smart reply options coming soon, you can respond to a text message more easily with the Google Assistant on Android Auto — simply tap to respond or create a custom message.
- And you can listen to your favorite music with a single tap of the new always-on play button, right on the Home screen.
- Coming soon, you’ll be able to use your voice to search for music faster in your media apps on Android Auto. Just tap the new search icon and say your favorite artist or song for easy listening.
Use your phone as a car key
Starting today, you can use your Android phone to lock, unlock and even start your compatible car. Digital car key is now available in select countries on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S21 for compatible BMW cars.
App permissions get a privacy boost
With permissions auto-reset on Android, your device will automatically turn off runtime permissions—which allow apps to access data or take actions on your behalf—for downloaded apps you haven’t used in a while. You can always turn permissions back on anytime you like, either by opening the app again or through the settings menu. Starting next month, this feature expands support to billions more devices with Google Play services that run Android 6.0 or higher.
Share the love with new Emoji Kitchen combinations
With thousands of new additions, Emoji Kitchen is the gift that keeps on giving and a great way to spread a little holiday cheer. The latest stickers are rolling out to Gboard Beta users starting today and will be available to all Gboard users in the coming weeks.
