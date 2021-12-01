Google announces several new features coming to Android

Deals

Deal Alert: Echo Dot(4th Gen) with clock down to almost half of its price at Amazon The fourth-generation Echo Dot(with clock) is currently available at half of its original price point at Amazon. It’s now selling at a price point of $34.99, down from $59.99. You can ...

Cyber Monday Deal: Get up to $200 off Apple products Apple’s products make your wallet unhappy, and you get a fine user experience in return for that. But the cost-benefit ratio can get better if you cash in on the Cyber Monday Deals. Amazon...

Deal Alert: Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds once again selling at a disco... Sony’s WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds are once again selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The Sony WF-1000XM4 truly wireless earbuds are once again available at a price point of...

Deal Alert: Awesome discounts on Dell XPS 17 9710 are back! Awesome discounts on the Dell XPS 17 9710 are back at Amazon! The new XPS 17 9710 is the smallest 17-inch laptop from Dell, and it’s once again available at discounted price at Amazon...

Limited Time Deal: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) and Amazon Halo View fitness tracker bund... You can now enjoy a massive discount on the purchase of the second-generation Amazon Echo Buds and Amazon Halo View fitness tracker. However, you’ll have to buy both devices in order t...

Limited Time Deal: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is $300 cheaper Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is now selling at a discounted price. You can now the Unlocked S21 Ultra(128GB) at a price point of $899.99, down from $1,199.99. So, you’re getting a rare cha...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Go 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD now available for ... As part of the Black Friday sale, Amazon US is now selling Surface Go 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD for $399 (was $549). Find the deal here at Amazon US. Surface Go 2 highlights: Starting at ...

Limited Time Deal: Amazon Echo Buds(2nd gen) now down to $70 The second-generation Amazon Echo Buds are now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The Echo Buds are now available only at a price of $69.99, down from the original price point of $120....

Deal Alert: Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds down to their lowest price ev... Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are now down to their lowest price ever at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds are now available at a price point of $128, down from $199.99 — so you’re gettin...