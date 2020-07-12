Google Nest teases a new product launch for July 13

Last week Google unveiled a brand new Google Nest smart speaker but the company didn’t reveal any specifications or pricing information about the speaker.

Now, the company has confirmed an event for July 13 where it is expected to officially announce the new Nest speaker. Unfortunately, there’s not much known about the speaker apart from the leaked pictures and the small video shared by Google week.

Take a deep breath and prepare. Something special is coming this Monday. pic.twitter.com/EV850z5bU7 — Google Nest (@googlenest) July 11, 2020

Google Nest seems to have a weird design which is something that hasn’t been seen in the past. Moreover, the speaker also seems to be portable which is something that hasn’t been done in the past so the new Nest speaker will definitely be a unique one from Google.