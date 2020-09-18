Google Nest Audio smart speaker leaked ahead of official launch

Early this week, Google confirmed that it will hold a virtual event on September 30th to reveal its latest products. Google is expected to reveal Pixel 5 smartphones, Chromecast dongle with Android TV and a new smart speaker at this event. We already know most information about the Pixel 5 smartphones and the new Chromecast dongle through various leaks in the past. Today, the upcoming smart speaker from Google got leaked online. This new smart speaker will be marketed as Nest Audio. Google Nest Audio speaker will be available in “Charcoal” and “Chalk” colors.

Google Nest Audio hardware details:

Durable fabric top made from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

4 LEDs on the front to indicate when the speaker is active to listen or interacting with user.

Microphones can be deactivated using physical switch on the back.

Two Nest Audio speakers can be paired for stereo speaker experience.

Google Nest Audio is expected to cost around 100 Euros in the Europe.

Source: WinFuture.de