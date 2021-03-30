Google takes on Microsoft Office Lens with the new Stack app

Area 120, Google’s in-house incubator, today announced a new app called Stack. Google Stack is a mobile scanner app that will compete with Microsoft Office Lens, CamScanner and others. Stack app is a PDF scanner, document organizer, and detail finder. When you scan a document or a bill using Stack, app will automatically name it for you, and suggest the right category for you to store it in.

Stack app features:

Scan with your phone: Scan your bills, receipts, and more into PDFs. Or import documents from the camera roll. Either way, your documents have a new home.

Make organizing easy: Stack automatically names and organizes your documents into useful categories

Never miss a detail: Stack finds important details in your document (like “total amount due”) and makes them easy to access

Private and secure: Stack uses Google’s world-class security to protect your data. You can also turn on fingerprint or face lock for extra peace of mind.

Automatic Back Up: Stack can back up all your documents to Google Drive

Free: Stack has no ads or in-app purchases

Document search: Stack allows you to search all your documents with OCR

You can download the Stack app here from Play Store.