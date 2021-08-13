If you are running a large online meeting you may need a little bit of help managing the crowd.

Google has now brought the ability to have co-hosts from their Google Workspace for Education customers to regular Google Meet users.

This means hosts can now have up to 25 co-hosts, to help with tasks such as muting users, posting polls, admitting attendees, managing Q&As and more, while the presenter focuses on their presentation.

Google is also introducing a number of other features.

Hosts can now limit who can share their screen, who can send chat messages, mute all with one click, end the meeting for all and control who can join the meeting and how they can join with the “quick access” setting which allows participants in the same domain to enter automatically.

Google has also introduced the People panel, which adds search to help hosts find participants and use their moderation tools if needed.

The new features will begin rolling out next week for web and Android and come to iOS next week.

via Engadget.