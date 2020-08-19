Google Meet (previously Google Hangouts) is adding a cool feature where you can cast the video of your meeting to your TV via Chromecast.

Announced in a blog post by the Chromecast team, they said:

We recognize that many schools are moving to distance/remote learning, and we wanted to support this new learning environment for teachers and students. Meet on Chromecast will let you host or join meetings giving you the opportunity to connect with classmates, collaborate on projects, and even attend lectures.

To use the feature you need to have a Google account, update to the latest version of the Google Chrome browser, and ensure that your Chromecast device has the latest firmware installed.

Support for the feature is rolling out over the next few days, and follows the recent announcement of Meet on Nest Hub Max. See more information about the requirements here.

via 9to5google