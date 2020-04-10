The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen a rise in work collaboration and video conferencing apps. To help facilitate communication during the pandemic Google has made Google Meet free for a limited period of time.

Google Meet has risen to the top recently after Zoom faced backlash over its shoddy security practices. Earlier, the company announced that its making Meet free for education institutes till July 1 but the company has added 2 million users since the initial announcement and as such, Google has extended the free service till September 30. Google also noted that the company has recorded more than 100 million students and teachers using Google Classroom which includes Google Meet as well.\

We’re now supporting 2M+ new users on Google Meet each day, and 100M students+educators on Google Classroom. To help businesses & schools stay connected, we’ve extended free access to advanced features of Meet to all @GSuite customers through Sep 30, 2020. https://t.co/RLveeT1D4z — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) April 9, 2020

The premium version of Meet allows up to 250 participants, 10,000 viewers and the ability to record and save recordings to Google Drive. To take advantage of the offer, your education institute or organization needs to sign up for GSuite.