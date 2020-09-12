Google has announced a new Google Meet update for its iOS app. The new update comes just a couple of months after Google integrated Meet into Gmail for iOS.

We’re updating the user interface (UI) of the Google Meet mobile apps for Android and iOS. The new mobile UI will have the same look and feel as that of the meeting experience in the Gmail app. – Google

In addition to the new UI, Google has also added the following new features to Meet:

Get meeting joining info to share with others.

Start a Meet call instantly.

Schedule a new meeting in Google Calendar.

The new update is rolling out to the Meet users right now and it will be available to everyone with version 45 or above. Android users, unfortunately, will have to wait for a while as Google is currently working on the UI for Google Meet on Android.