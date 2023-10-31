Several Google Meet compatible devices get automatic lightning adjustment, but …

Google Meet is adding a new feature to some of its video conferencing devices that will automatically adjust the brightness of your video feed to make you look better in low-light conditions. It’s now live on several Google Meet compatible devices, and here’s how.

The devices in question are Google’s Series One Desk 27 and Acer Chromebase for Meetings. The Series One Desk 27 costs at least $1,999 at retailers like CDW, while the latter is at least $1,449.

“If these devices detect that your video appears underexposed, it will adjust the brightness to improve how you appear in the meeting. We plan to expand this functionality to larger meeting room devices in the future,” says Google in the update.

The new feature will be rolled out to all users over a period of up to 15 days, starting yesterday, but Google also warns that it may slow down your device a little bit.

To take this feature out for a spin, simply click on the three-dot button on the screen, then click on the gear icon for Settings in a meeting. Then, you can toggle “Adjust video lighting” in the “Video” menu.

This feature is enabled by default, but you can turn it off if you don’t want Meet to automatically adjust the light. Also, if you’re not feeling like joining a meeting, you can doll up a little bit with the new AI-powered portrait touch-up feature.