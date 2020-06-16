Google Meet comes to Gmail on Android and iOS

Google today announced the availability of Google Meet inside Gmail mobile apps on iOS and Android platforms. With this availability, you can easily join a Google Meet video call from your Gmail inbox.

In the coming weeks, there will be a new Meet tab on Gmail app which will display the upcoming meetings scheduled in Google Calendar. From that tab, you can easily join the Meet meetings with a single tap. You can also create a new meeting by tapping on “New meeting” and get a meeting link to share with others. The updated Gmail app will also allow you to tap on “Join with a code” to join meetings shared with you by entering a meeting code. If you don’t want the new Meet tab in Gmail app, you can go to Settings and uncheck Meet.

Source: Google