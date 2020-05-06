Unlike Google, Android is not the strongest brand in the world, making the latest rumour that Google is planning to rebrand Android TV to Google TV pretty believable.

The rumour is being reported by 9to5Google who writes simply:

According to one little birdie I know, Google is planning to rename Android TV to Google TV.

9to5Google notes that Google has been slowly replacing the Android brand with the Google brand on a number of products, for example renaming the Android Market to the Google Play Store, Android Pay to Google Pay and “Android Messages” to Messages by Google.

A few years back Google claimed the majority of smart TVs would be powered by Android TV, but this claim never really came to fruition.

In the early naughties Android TV was in fact Google TV, but Google changed their mind in 2014. It seems we are once again going full circle.

Via Neowin