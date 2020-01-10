Sets were a technology Microsoft tested from 2017 to 2018 which made apps more like browser windows, in that they could all be brought together into the same group of tabs and organized and navigated as a group.

It was a recognition that more and more of our work is being done in a browser, and that native applications might as well adopt the same paradigm.

Microsoft eventually killed the experiment in June 2018 after it was reportedly felt to be too buggy. Not long after Microsoft switched their IE rendering engine to Chromium, which may or may not be related.

Now it appears Google is looking to go full circle by adopting a tabbed window UI for PWAs.

The technology is currently being tested in Chrome Canary version 81.0.4023.0 behind the Desktop PWA Tab Strip flag.

It remains to be seen if Google will persist with the idea, which in many ways takes PWAs back to just looking like websites, but without the navigation buttons.

Via Techdows