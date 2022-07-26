Google has already teased its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro flagship phones during this year’s I/O keynote. But these may not be the only flagships the company is working on, according to leaker and developer Kuba Wojciechowski. The rumored flagship phone from Google is said to release this year.

While going through the GS101 Camera Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) from Android 13 Beta 4, the leaker spotted “Lynx (L10),” believed to be the codename for the rumored Google handset. Wojciechowski has also shared the camera specifications of the alleged high-end Google handset. It will have the same 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 primary sensor as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The “Lynx” phone could also have a 64MP Sony IMX787 Telephoto sensor and an unannounced 13MP Sony IMX712 front camera. This is the first time Google is using a new sensor.

Another device in the code is Lynx – L10 – an alleged third high-end 2022 Pixel:

The main shooter is the familiar GN1, however that's where that ends. A secondary lens is a Sony IMX787 of unknown purpose, probably tele. This is a first for Google – they usually use older sensors. — Kuba Wojciechowski? (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

Apart from “Lynx,” the leaker has also spotted details about the camera sensors on a foldable Pixel device codenamed Passport or Pipit (P7). The code reveals that the said foldable device will have a Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor, a Sony IMX363 sensor, a Sony IMX386 sensor, and a Sony IMX355 sensor. However, the details about camera resolutions are unknown.

Lastly, "P7" – an unknown foldable, likely codename "Pipit" or "Passport":

While the exact positional setup is unknown, there is a list of sensors: Standard GN1 for main sensor, IMX363, IMX386 (Pixel 6's UW) – listed as "FOLDED" and IMX355 (Pixel 6's front). — Kuba Wojciechowski? (@Za_Raczke) July 25, 2022

However, Kuba hasn’t mentioned if the foldable phone is the rumored Pixel Fold or some other model. However, we have heard the “Passport” codename before. The “Passport” foldable phone was supposed to launch in the Q4 of 2021, but Google clearly failed to deliver.

Google is said to launch its first foldable phone in the Q4 of 2022. The search giant is also working on its first tablet, Pixel Notepad, but there is nothing on when it could hit the market. It will be interesting to see whether Google launches all these products this year.

If you are a Pixel user, do you want Google to release all these products this year? Which of the upcoming Google products are you excited about? Let us know in the comments.

via XDA Developers