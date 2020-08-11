Google Lookout app can now quickly identify packaged foods

Google Lookout is a life-saving app that uses computer vision to assist people with low vision or blindness get things done easily. It already allows you to quickly skim text and hear it read aloud, identify U.S. banknotes quickly and reliably, and more. Today, Google announced an updated Lookout app for Android devices with two new modes.

Food Label:

You can quickly identify packaged foods by pointing your phone’s camera at the label. Lookout will guide you to position the food product so that it can be properly identified through its packaging or barcode. For example, Food Label would be able to distinguish between a can of corn and a can of green beans.

Scan Document:

Scan Document makes it easier to go through letters and mail. Use Lookout to take a snapshot of a document, and it will capture the entire document’s content in detail so that it can be read aloud by your screen reader.

Google is also expanding the availability of Lookout app. Lookout is now available on all devices with more than 2GB of RAM running Android 6.0 and later. Also, it works in French, Italian, German and Spanish languages. You can download the updated Lookout app here from Google Play Store.

Note: Microsoft has a similar app for iOS devices. You can download Microsoft Seeing AI app here from App Store.

Source: Google