Google has leaked a raft of new Nest products via its Google Store website.
On its “Connected Home” the company displayed a new “Nest Doorbell (battery)” and “Nest Cam (battery).”
Gallery
The page also leaked a “Nest Cam with floodlight” and a “Nest Cam (indoor, wired)” with stand/base attachment.
A new video doorbell also appears to be thinner and taller than the current Nest Hello, with a ring of lights around the doorbell button.
Google deleted the new page shortly after 9to5Google posted about the page, but we can presumably expect the products to be announced soon.
Comments