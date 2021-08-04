Google has leaked a raft of new Nest products via its Google Store website.

On its “Connected Home” the company displayed a new “Nest Doorbell (battery)” and “Nest Cam (battery).”

Gallery

The page also leaked a “Nest Cam with floodlight” and a “Nest Cam (indoor, wired)” with stand/base attachment.

A new video doorbell also appears to be thinner and taller than the current Nest Hello, with a ring of lights around the doorbell button.

Google deleted the new page shortly after 9to5Google posted about the page, but we can presumably expect the products to be announced soon.