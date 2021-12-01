Google appears to be testing changes to the Google Search app which could see the Search Bar being moved to the bottom of the page.

Images of the changes have been posted in the Google News Telegram group, with a variety of new configurations being shown.

Of most interest is where the Search Bar is moved to the bottom of the page, where it is easily accessible, instead of the top of ever taller smartphones.

The A/B test of course does not mean the change will be rolling out for everyone, but it does appear to be a sign of a new trend to move the address bar and URL bar to the bottom of a change – a welcome improvement to those who remember this from the Windows Phone days.

via PhoneArena