The virtual Google developer conference Google I/O is starting tomorrow and besides Android 12, Google is also teasing an update to the WearOS smartwatch platform.

The time has come for #GoogleIO. Join us tomorrow for a look at what’s new on Wear OS. pic.twitter.com/ylGiIevTc4 — Wear OS by Google (@WearOSbyGoogle) May 17, 2021

Unlike Android 12, nothing significant has leaked about the new version of Wear OS, but it must be good to convince Samsung to give up Tizen, which ended up being a pretty good if app-poor smartwatch operating system.

Wear OS has suffered from significant neglect over the years, being generally slow, poorly developed over time, and lacking support for faster and more modern operating systems. What it did have however was good support from developers, which is likely part of the reason Samsung is abandoning Tizen.

