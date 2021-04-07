Google today announced that Google I/O 2021 developer event will be held virtually from May 18 to 20. During the event, you can get the latest product releases, insights from Google experts, and hands-on learning. Since it is a virtual event, Google I/O will be free for everyone this year.

Here’s what you can expect at Google I/O:

The Consumer and Developer Keynotes focus on company and product news and can be re-watched on demand.

Technical Sessions focus on product announcements and how to adopt new features. Sessions will be scheduled throughout the three-day event and will be available on demand.

Workshops and Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs) are interactive and must be reserved to participate. Workshops are instructor-led with Q&A encouraged, while AMAs are an opportunity to ask Google product experts questions.

Meetups are casual, open, facilitated forums hosted by Google that enable attendees to connect with each other. Registration and reservation are required.

Interactive Sandboxes are available in I/O Adventure, enabling developers to try Google’s new products and features through a hands-on experience.

Codelabs and Learning Pathways are always-on, self-guided learning experiences that help you adopt Google technology.

