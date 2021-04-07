Google today announced that Google I/O 2021 developer event will be held virtually from May 18 to 20. During the event, you can get the latest product releases, insights from Google experts, and hands-on learning. Since it is a virtual event, Google I/O will be free for everyone this year.
Here’s what you can expect at Google I/O:
- The Consumer and Developer Keynotes focus on company and product news and can be re-watched on demand.
- Technical Sessions focus on product announcements and how to adopt new features. Sessions will be scheduled throughout the three-day event and will be available on demand.
- Workshops and Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMAs) are interactive and must be reserved to participate. Workshops are instructor-led with Q&A encouraged, while AMAs are an opportunity to ask Google product experts questions.
- Meetups are casual, open, facilitated forums hosted by Google that enable attendees to connect with each other. Registration and reservation are required.
- Interactive Sandboxes are available in I/O Adventure, enabling developers to try Google’s new products and features through a hands-on experience.
- Codelabs and Learning Pathways are always-on, self-guided learning experiences that help you adopt Google technology.
You can register for Google I/O from the source link below.
Source: Google
