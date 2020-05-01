Reducing how much we move around in our communities is crucial towards stopping the spread of the coronavirus, and to help citizens and policy advisors know how well we are complying with those instructions, around a month ago Google released a mobility report, based on anonymised, aggregate data they collect from smartphone apps such as Google Maps.

The Community Mobility Reports chart movement trends over time by geography, across different categories of places such as retail and recreation, groceries and pharmacies, parks, transit stations, workplaces, and residential.

Unlike Apple’s mobility report, Google does not update their data daily, but it appears they have just recently published an update to their data set, which covers a large number of countries and cities in those countries.

With lockdown fatigue setting in and numerous movements to end the practice, both official and in protest, the data gives us an interesting snapshot at the greatest experiment ever in public health.

See the updated report here.