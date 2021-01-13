Google announces Guest Mode feature for smart speakers and smart displays

Google today announced the new Guest Mode feature for smart speakers and smart displays including Nest Audio and Nest Hub Max. When you say, “Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode,” all the Google Assistant interactions will not be saved to your account. When Guest Mode is enabled, you can enjoy features, like asking questions, controlling smart home devices, setting timers and playing music. But personal results, like your calendar entries or contacts, will not be displayed, until you turn the Guest mode off.

Here’s how this feature works:

Once Guest Mode has been turned on, your device will play a special chime and you’ll see a guest icon on the display.

If you’re ever unsure if you’re in Guest Mode, you can always ask your device, “Is Guest Mode on?” Guest Mode will stay on until you choose to turn it off: When you’re ready, say “Hey Google, turn off Guest Mode” to return to your full, personalized Google Assistant experience.

You can check out Guest Mode today on Google Nest speakers and displays in English, and Google will bring it to more languages and devices in the next few months.

Source: Google