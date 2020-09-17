Google is improving gaming experience on Chromebooks

Third, with Stadia cloud gaming service, you can instantly stream and play games like PUBG, Destiny 2 and more on your Chromebook without waiting for installation, downloads, or updates. Google is also offering three months of Stadia Pro for free to Chromebook users.

Fourth, Nvidia GeForceNow makes it easy to instantly play your favorite PC games across different game libraries including Steam, Uplay store and more. You can go to play.geforcenow.com to subscribe to the service.

Finally, Chromebook-certified game controllers allow you to enjoy gaming in a more convenient way.