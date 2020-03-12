Google G Suite now has more than 2 billion monthly active users

G suite is a set of productivity services from Google that includes Gmail, Google Docs, Hangouts and more. Google has today announced that G Suite now has more than 2 billion monthly active users. Javier Soltero, a former Microsoft executive is now leading the G Suite team at Google. Javier Soltero held various positions at Microsoft over the years. Javier Soltero first came to Microsoft when Microsoft acquired his startup Acompli, which later became Outlook Mobile. After leading the Outlook Mobile team for several months, he lead the overall Outlook team at Microsoft. When he left Microsoft, he was leading the Cortana team.

Speaking to Axios, Javier Soltero said that his focus at Google has been on doubling down on unique G Suite features, like the robust search experience, conversation focus in Gmail and built-in collaboration. Javier also revealed that there is room for improvement in better integrating various G Suite apps.

You can find the full list of G Suite services below.

Gmail Business email through Gmail

Calendar Shared calendars

Drive Unlimited cloud storage (or 1TB per user if fewer than 5 users)

Hangouts Chat Secure team messaging

Hangouts Meet Video and voice conferencing (for up to 250 participants per call)

Docs Documents, spreadsheets, and presentations

Sheets Spreadsheets

Slides Presentation builder

Forms Professional surveys builder

Sites Website builder

Keep Shared notes

Currents Engage employees

Apps Script Automate, integrate, and extend with G Suite

Cloud Search Smart search within and outside of G Suite

Back in 2016, during Build conference, Microsoft announced that they have 1.2 billion Office users who on average spend 3-4 hours per day using their suite. I’m sure Microsoft’s monthly active users for Office suite will be now around 2 billion users. We will update the post if we get any official reply from Microsoft.

Source: Axios